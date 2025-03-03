Kangra MP condemns Sukhu govt, alleges financial crisis

Kangra Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Bhardwaj has alleged that the Himachal Pradesh Government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is on the verge of bankruptcy due to its poor finance policies over the past two years.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Bhardwaj claimed that the government’s inefficiency had stalled the state’s development, with only Central Government-funded projects moving forward. He further asserted that the government might collapse under its own burden in the near future.

Bhardwaj strongly criticised the state government’s alleged attempt to divert temple funds for welfare schemes, calling it an “anti-Sanatan” decision. He labelled this move as draconian and demanded an immediate rollback of any such orders issued to DCs, stating that it was an attack on Sanatan traditions.

The MP accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its ten election guarantees since coming to power in December 2022. He claimed that people now feel politically deceived, as none of the electoral promises had been fulfilled in letter and spirit.

Instead of introducing new welfare schemes, the Sukhu government had allegedly discontinued key initiatives which were launched by the previous BJP government, such as ‘Sahara’ and ‘Himcare.’

He further alleged that the old-age pension scheme for people aged 60 and above had become irregular, with beneficiaries not receiving payments since October last year. Retired employees from government departments, boards, and corporations were also facing delays in receiving their pensions.

Meanwhile,MP Rajiv Bhardwaj attended a blood donation camp organised by the Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Committee in honour of prominent martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. A total of 74 volunteers donated blood at the donation camp. The MP also distributed Yoga Training (2023-24) diploma certificates to trainees from the committee.