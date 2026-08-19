Kangra police book MLA Sudhir Sharma, 7 others over protest outside Vigilance Bureau office

BJP’s Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma and seven supporters have been booked by the Kangra police following a protest outside the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s local police station on Tuesday. The protesters had allegedly raised slogans against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and used indecent language.

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Sharma had appeared before the Vigilance investigating officer in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against him on July 29. While the MLA faced questioning inside the office, his supporters gathered outside wearing black bands and raised slogans against the state government.

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Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said a case had been registered under Sections 221 and 353(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sharma and seven others, citing the alleged conduct as having the potential to disturb public peace and law and order.

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Those booked are Prerna Sharma, Abhishek alias Shekhu, Ravikant, Rahul Gill, Bhuvnesh Choudhary, Mona and Monu.

Notably, Sharma was questioned for more than two hours by the Vigilance officials and was asked to provide details and documents concerning his movable and immovable assets, as well as those of his family members.

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After the questioning, Sharma said he had answered most of the questions and would submit the remaining documents sought by the investigating agency subsequently. He also claimed that records relating to the sale of ancestral land available with the Vigilance Bureau were incomplete.

The agency, however, disputed his claims. In a statement issued after the questioning, the Vigilance Bureau said Sharma had been specifically asked to produce the relevant records but did not furnish them and instead sought additional time.

The agency also said the MLA failed to provide complete documentary records concerning expenditure incurred on the construction of his house at Rakkar.

According to the Vigilance Bureau, Sharma’s responses on several material financial issues were evasive and lacked specific details that could be immediately verified.

The agency further claimed that it had received information regarding certain properties suspected to have been acquired or held benami for the possible benefit of the accused. It said the matter was under investigation.

The Vigilance Bureau also alleged that Sharma and his supporters had assembled near its office before he joined the proceedings and raised slogans, saying the gathering had the potential to disrupt law and order.

The police case over the protest now adds another layer to the ongoing Vigilance investigation against the BJP legislator.