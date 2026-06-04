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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra police bust interstate drug cartel, arrest 16 under ‘Operation Naya Savera’

Kangra police bust interstate drug cartel, arrest 16 under ‘Operation Naya Savera’

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Tribune News Service
Kangra, Updated At : 09:30 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Members of an inter-state drug cartel arrested by Kangra police.
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In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Kangra Police have dismantled an interstate heroin smuggling network operating across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab under its special anti-drug campaign, Operation Naya Savera.

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The operation led to the arrest of 16 accused, seizure of 167.18 grams of heroin (chitta), a goods carrier vehicle, 14 electronic devices, and the exposure of financial transactions worth nearly ₹80 lakh. Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said the network was allegedly headed by Abhishek Sahota of Jalandhar, Punjab, who operated a well-organised distribution chain supplying heroin to various parts of Kangra district through a network of couriers and local distribution counters.

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Investigations revealed that eight different drug distribution points had been established across the district to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers.

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Police said the cartel used a sophisticated modus operandi in which drug consignments were placed at pre-decided locations, and their coordinates along with video recordings were shared electronically.

Payments were routed through multiple bank accounts, QR-code transactions, and Lok Mitra Kendras to conceal the money trail.

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The first phase of the operation began on May 24, when teams of CIA Kangra and Police Station Palampur conducted simultaneous raids, leading to the registration of an NDPS case and the recovery of 16.06 grams of heroin.

Five accused were arrested in this phase, including alleged kingpin Abhishek Sahota, Mohit Sahota alias Harman, Sumit alias Shiva Aditya, Ritik, and Priya.

Further investigation led to the identification of additional drug distribution points. In the second phase, police recovered another 16.36 grams of heroin, seized a goods carrier vehicle, and arrested Kamvaljeet Kaushik. Police records show Kaushik had previously been convicted in an NDPS case and was on bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The third phase of the operation, carried out between May 30 and June 2, resulted in the arrest of ten more accused and the recovery of 135 grams of heroin.

Those arrested include Harshit, Lakhwinder Singh alias Tinku, Nisha, Ankur Kunal Singh, Sudhanshu Rangra, Parik, Shubham Kaundal, Apoorva Dhiman, Shivanshu Dhiman, and Eshaan Sharma.

The SP said several of the arrested individuals have previous criminal records under the NDPS Act. “We have also traced suspicious financial transactions amounting to approximately ₹39 lakh since January this year and nearly ₹80 lakh over the past one year by them,” he said.

Three separate FIRs have been registered at Police Station Palampur in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the Sahota network, trace proceeds of crime, and initiate proceedings for attachment and freezing of illegally acquired assets under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

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