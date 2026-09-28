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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra police stations grapple with staff shortage, strength unchanged since 2005

Kangra police stations grapple with staff shortage, strength unchanged since 2005

The issue has assumed greater significance in the wake of a growing population, rapid urban expansion, increasing tourist inflow

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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People stand in a queue outside a police station in Baijnath. File photo
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The shortage of police personnel across police stations in Kangra district continues to challenge effective law and order management. The issue has assumed greater significance in the wake of a growing population, rapid urban expansion, increasing tourist inflow and a rise in crime-related incidents in the region.

The police strength in most stations has remained largely unchanged since 2005 despite significant increases in population and crime. As a result, personnel posted at police stations in the district are increasingly overburdened.

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The shortage is not confined to Kangra. According to the Himachal Pradesh Police Crime Review 2024, against a sanctioned strength of 20,301 personnel, the state had an actual strength of 16,676 as of December 31, 2024, leaving a sizeable gap between sanctioned and available manpower.

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In the Palampur region, the situation is further complicated by the vast jurisdictions covered by individual police stations. Police personnel are required to handle investigations, court appearances, medico-legal cases, traffic regulation, VIP security duties and night patrolling. Each additional responsibility reduces the manpower available for routine preventive policing.

A considerable number of policemen remain engaged in investigations and court proceedings, particularly in drug-related cases, leaving fewer personnel for regular law-enforcement duties. Since no additional manpower is usually provided for prolonged investigations or repeated court appearances, the burden on existing staff continues to grow.

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The state government approved the recruitment of 800 police constables in July this year and granted a one-time relaxation of one year in the upper age limit for applicants. However, it remains unclear how much of the additional manpower will eventually be allocated to police stations in Kangra district.

Residents argue that the government must look beyond recruitment figures and assess the actual strength available for field duties at each police station. They say additional personnel, adequate vehicles, fuel support, enhanced night-patrolling resources and modern policing infrastructure are essential to meet the demands of the region’s rapid growth.

The key question is whether policing infrastructure in the district has kept pace with the transformation of the region since the issue was first highlighted more than two decades ago.

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