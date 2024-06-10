 Kangra pvt hospitals await Rs 70 cr dues from state govt : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Kangra pvt hospitals await Rs 70 cr dues from state govt

Kangra pvt hospitals await Rs 70 cr dues from state govt

Kangra pvt hospitals await Rs 70 cr dues from state govt


Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 9

The owners of over two dozen private hospitals in Kangra district have been running from pillar to post for the past six months to get Rs 70 crore dues from the state government for providing cashless medical treatment under the Himcare scheme.

Himcare Scheme launched by previous govt

  • The Himcare scheme was introduced with much fanfare by the previous BJP government before the Assembly elections in 2020.
  • The scheme is funded by the state government and under it, a person can avail medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in a year in private or government hospitals in the state and PGI Chandigarh.
  • Later, the government reimburses the amount to the private hospitals empanelled under the scheme for providing cashless services to the patients.
  • According to information, a single hospital in Kangra is awaiting a payment of Rs 13 crore.

Despite repeated reminders, the government is yet to release the funds. Under the Himcare scheme, it has overall liabilities of Rs 350 crore towards the private hospitals in the state.

Private hospitals are finding it difficult to implement Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes due to delay in payments. A number of these hospitals have already given notices to the state government to clear their dues. — Dr Naresh Vermani, President, Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that at present, the state government is yet to pay Rs 70 crore to private hospitals and Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS) under the Himcare scheme in Kangra district. Similarly, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the state government has not released its 10 per cent share, following which the Centre has also not allocated funds as per its remaining share of 90 per cent.

The Himcare scheme was introduced with much fanfare by the previous BJP government before the Assembly elections in 2020. It is funded by the state government and under it, a person can avail medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in a year in private or government hospitals in the state and PGI Chandigarh. Later, the government reimburses the amount to the private hospitals empanelled under the scheme for providing cashless services to the patients.

According to information, a single hospital in Kangra is awaiting a payment of Rs 13 crore. Dr Naresh Vermani, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association, said, “Private hospitals are finding it difficult to implement these two government schemes due to delay in payments. A number of these hospitals have already given notices to the state government to clear their dues. The private hospitals have told the government that they would discontinue the services under the Himcare scheme if they did not get their payments.”

“The non-reimbursement of bills has made it difficult for private hospitals to provide treatment under these two schemes. We are unable to pay the salaries of staff and bear the cost of medicines. If the bills are not cleared, we will be forced to stop providing health services under these two schemes,” said Dr Vimal Dubey, Director, Vivekananda Medical Hospital and Research Centre, Palampur. The hospital is awaiting Rs 13 crore from the state government.

Devender Kumar, who oversees the implementation and release of the funds under these two flagship schemes in Himachal, said efforts are being made to arrange the funds to clear the payments of private hospitals. He said the Chief Minister is well aware of the facts and committed to clearing the liabilities at the earliest. He said at present, over Rs 350 crore is yet to be paid to the private hospitals in the state.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

2
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

3
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

4
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

5
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

6
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

7
Himachal

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

8
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

9
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

10
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack

State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...

Modi’s coalition concert on

Modi’s coalition concert on

Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

SIT formed in Kangana slap case


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

Lying closed since 2015, Gol Bagh public swimming pool yet to make a splash

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

UT decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Water crisis: Atishi shoots off letter to Haryana CM Saini

Short circuit causes fire at gaming zone in CP’s M block

286% jump in defective number plate violations in Capital

IYC holds protest against NEET paper leak scam

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Ignored by govt, flood-hit Doaba voted against AAP

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

BJP workers celebrate Modi 3.0 govt

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET