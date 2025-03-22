DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra schools directed to renew recognition by March 31

Kangra schools directed to renew recognition by March 31

Private schools in Kangra district have been directed to renew their recognition for the academic session 2025-26 by March 31. The Deputy Director of Primary Education Office, Dharamsala, has sought online applications from school managers and heads to complete the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Private schools in Kangra district have been directed to renew their recognition for the academic session 2025-26 by March 31. The Deputy Director of Primary Education Office, Dharamsala, has sought online applications from school managers and heads to complete the process before the deadline.

Deputy Director Ajay Singh stated that schools must submit their applications through the official website www.emerginhimachal.in. Schools running classes from pre-primary to Class V are required to submit their applications online to the Primary Block Education Officer concerned along with the prescribed fee. Meanwhile, those operating from primary to Class VIII and from Class VI to VIII must send their applications to the Deputy Director’s office.

The applications will be reviewed online, and if any errors are found, they will be returned to the respective schools for correction. Only complete and error-free applications will be approved, and the recognition renewal letters will be issued online. Ajay Singh emphasised that for the session 2025-26, only those schools with valid recognition certificates will be allowed to admit students. Strict action will be taken against schools operating without a valid recognition letter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper