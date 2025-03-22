Kangra schools directed to renew recognition by March 31

Private schools in Kangra district have been directed to renew their recognition for the academic session 2025-26 by March 31. The Deputy Director of Primary Education Office, Dharamsala, has sought online applications from school managers and heads to complete the process before the deadline.

Deputy Director Ajay Singh stated that schools must submit their applications through the official website www.emerginhimachal.in. Schools running classes from pre-primary to Class V are required to submit their applications online to the Primary Block Education Officer concerned along with the prescribed fee. Meanwhile, those operating from primary to Class VIII and from Class VI to VIII must send their applications to the Deputy Director’s office.

The applications will be reviewed online, and if any errors are found, they will be returned to the respective schools for correction. Only complete and error-free applications will be approved, and the recognition renewal letters will be issued online. Ajay Singh emphasised that for the session 2025-26, only those schools with valid recognition certificates will be allowed to admit students. Strict action will be taken against schools operating without a valid recognition letter.