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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra SP conducts surprise inspection at police station

Kangra SP conducts surprise inspection at police station

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:15 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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To strengthen policing and improve public service delivery, Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma conducted a surprise inspection at the Palampur police station to review the law and order situation, policing arrangements and the progress of criminal investigations. The inspection formed part of the ongoing exercise of the district police to monitor the functioning of police stations, assess operational preparedness and ensure effective implementation of policing strategies.

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The SP held a detailed meeting with police officers and the staff and examined the status of pending investigations, preventive policing measures, disposal of criminal cases and the overall functioning of the police station. He sought updates on sensitive and pending cases and directed the officers concerned to expedite investigations while ensuring that inquiries were conducted in a fair, professional and time-bound manner.

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Verma instructed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer and the Station House Officer to focus on reducing the pendency of cases and strengthening preventive action against criminal activities. He stressed the need for regular patrolling, increased police visibility and enhanced surveillance in vulnerable and crime-prone areas to deter criminal elements and maintain public order.

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The SP directed police personnel to respond promptly to public complaints and ensure that every complainant visiting the police station was treated with courtesy and respect. He said that investigating officers must properly attend to citizens, address their grievances efficiently and keep complainants informed about the progress of their cases. Such an approach, he added, would further strengthen public confidence and improve police-public relations.

Verma instructed the police officers to maintain high professional standards, ensure accountability in policing and strictly adhere to legal procedures while investigating cases. The SP also interacted with police personnel on staff welfare issues. He reviewed matters relating to working conditions, infrastructure and operational requirements and assured the staff that their genuine welfare concerns would receive due attention.

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Verma, while speaking with mediapersons, said that surprise inspections would continue in the district to ensure greater efficiency, accountability and transparency in police functioning.

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