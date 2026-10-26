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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra students display artistic talent at 'Rangotsav’

Kangra students display artistic talent at 'Rangotsav’

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Winners pose with their trophies and certificates.
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The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kangra, organised a district-level ‘Rangotsav’ on Saturday, providing students from classes I to VIII with a vibrant platform to showcase their artistic talent and creativity.

The event featured competitions like collage-making, painting, folk singing, folk dance and rangoli. Students impressed the audience with colourful paintings depicting nature and festivals, as well as lively performances celebrating Himachali folk traditions.

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In the folk dance competition, Yadavi and her group from Government High School, Bhagotla, secured the first place, while Anshika of Government High School, Bohan Bhatti, stood second. In the rangoli competition, Nisha of Government High School, Sidhbari, won the first place, followed by Isha and Siddhi of Bhonad.

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In folk singing, Jubh Raj of Government Primary School, Khamol Khairian, secured the first position, while Krishika of Government Primary School, Parour, stood second.

In another folk dance category, Nisha Dhiman and her group from Government Primary School, Khaira, won the first prize, followed by Aaradhya and Anisha of Government Primary School, Dadasiba.

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In collage-making, Nayra Kapoor of Government Primary School, Simani, secured the first place, while Bulbul of Government Primary School, Bharmaur, stood second. In painting, Parinita of Government Middle School, Indpur, secured the first position, followed by Rashi of Government Senior Secondary School, Khundian.

DIET Principal Nisha Katoch, Acharya Sanjeev Mankotia and faculty members appreciated the participants for their enthusiasm and creativity. Rangotsav coordinator Meena Chauhan emphasised that co-curricular activities play an essential role in children’s mental and holistic development.

The programme concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to the winners.

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