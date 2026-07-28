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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra survey flags gender gap in private schooling, learning support

Kangra survey flags gender gap in private schooling, learning support

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:00 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Assessment across 20 villages finds boys far more likely to attend private schools and receive academic support, while mathematics emerges as the weakest subject among children. iStock
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Parents in rural Kangra appear to favour sons over daughters when it comes to investing in education, particularly private schooling, according to the Kangra Rural Learning Assessment 2026 conducted by the Enlightened India Foundation. The survey, based on the assessment of 200 children across 20 villages in the district, points to significant gender disparities in school choice, academic support and learning outcomes.

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The study found that 77 per cent of boys attend private schools compared to 56 per cent of girls, a gap of 21 percentage points. According to the report, this suggests that when families allocate educational resources, they are considerably more inclined to invest in private education for male children.

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The pattern is reflected in government schools as well, where girls make up 71 per cent of the surveyed students. The report indicates that daughters are more likely to be enrolled in government institutions, highlighting a continuing preference for spending on boys’ education.

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The disparity extends beyond school enrolment. Boys consistently receive greater academic support outside school hours. Around 59.6 per cent of boys receive home learning assistance compared to 51.4 per cent of girls. Similarly, 33.7 per cent of boys attend private tuition against 24.3 per cent of girls. The report says this gap deprives girls of sustained academic reinforcement and contributes to a sharp decline in their mathematics performance during upper primary classes, when the curriculum becomes more demanding.

The survey also raises concerns over children’s digital habits. While 89 per cent of surveyed children have access to smartphones and the internet, only 5 per cent use these devices exclusively for educational purposes. Most screen time is spent on games and social media, reducing the time available for studies. Equally worrying is the finding that 46 per cent of children have received no digital safety training, exposing nearly half the sample to online risks.

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Learning outcomes present another area of concern. Nearly 65 per cent of the surveyed children were found to be performing below their enrolled grade level in at least one core subject. Mathematics emerged as the weakest area, with the report describing the situation as a ‘crisis’. It noted that grade-level competency drops sharply from the early primary years and reaches its lowest point by Grade 5, underscoring the need for targeted, localised interventions to improve foundational numeracy.

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