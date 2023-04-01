Kangra tea granted European GI tag

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 31

The European Union (EU) has granted the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag to Kangra tea. This will help the tea growers of Kangra export their produce to Europe.

Talking to The Tribune, KG Butail, former chairman, Tea Farmers Association of Kangra, said, “Though the Kangra tea had got the Indian GI tag in 2005, it was not recognised by the EU. It will help tea farmers of Kangra get better prices for their produce in the European countries.”

RS Bali, chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, said that it was with the efforts of the state government under the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Sukhu that Kangra tea GI tag had been recognised by the EU. “It is a welcome step. It will not only help farmers get better price for their produce, but also help promote tea tourism in Kangra district,” he added.

According to experts, the production of Kangra tea has fallen to just 8 lakh kg per annum against 17 lakh kg per annum, the highest production recorded in 1998. The said production is just .01 per cent of the total 90 million kg tea produced in the country.

With just 8 lakh kg production, tea cannot be

promoted on a commercial scale in any of the markets. The area under tea plantation in Kangra district

has fallen to just about 2,000 hectares as against 4,000 hectares at one time.

The low yield and lack of initiative among local tea farmers are primary responsible for less production of Kangra tea, according to experts. At present, the average yield of tea in Kangra is 230 kg per hectare. However, the average yield of tea is 1,800 kg per hectare at the country level.

Despite low yield, farmers are carrying out tea plantation in Kangra as the government does not allow the land under tea for any other use. Notably, the previous BJP government had totally banned the transfer of land under tea plantation for any other purpose.

As per Butail, the Kangra tea should be promoted as a high-end product via branding. This will fetch higher price and motivate the farmers to sustain tea plantation.

#Dharamsala #europe #Kangra