Kangra to be developed as tourism capital, says Sukhu

Shimla, February 2
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wants Kangra to be developed as the tourism capital of the state.
Sukhu, while chairing the MLA priority meeting with Kangra legislators, said today that efforts would be made to develop Indora and Nurpur as religious tourism destinations. “Officers have been directed to prepare a plan to enhance facilities for devotees at the Jwalaji temple with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB),” he added.
Govt moots tax on power projects
- Indora and Nurpur to be developed as religious tourism destinations
- Government planning to impose water tax on mini and micro hydropower projects
- 110 sites identified for setting up EV charging stations
He said that besides the Himani-Chamunda ropeway, the development of Naddi from tourism point of view, creation of more facilities for tourists and launch of water sports activities at the Pong Dam were in the pipeline.
The Chief Minister took a strict view of water schemes getting affected due to mining and directed officials concerned to take strict action and register FIRs. He said that the government was working on a policy to impose water tax on mini and micro hydropower projects.
He directed deputy commissioners to come up with a proposal to rejuvenate various water bodies under the Mission Amrit Sarovar.
Sukhu sought suggestions from the MLAs for building a cleaner and greener state. “The government has fixed 2025 as deadline for turning Himachal into a green state. The Transport Department will soon get electric vehicles. So far, 110 sites, besides 700 government buildings have been identified for setting up electric vehicle charging stations,” he said.
