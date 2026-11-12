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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra Tourism Officer Dhiman conferred award

Kangra Tourism Officer Dhiman conferred award

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:43 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta honours Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman.
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District Deputy Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Kangra, Vinay Dhiman has been honoured with the Indian Excellence Award-2026 for his contribution to administrative services. Governor Kavinder Gupta presented the award at a ceremony in Bilaspur last week, recognising individuals for their outstanding contributions to society and nation-building.

Dhiman, who also holds the additional charge of Principal of the State Institute of Hotel Management, has played a key role in several tourism and infrastructure projects in Kangra district. These include the development of a take-off site at Bir-Billing, a renowned paragliding destination, and the preparation of the development plan for Kangra airport.

Dhiman’s efforts to ensure that the benefits of government schemes and initiatives reach beneficiaries through grassroots-level interventions were also recognised.

The award ceremony was jointly organised by the Ladli Foundation, Himachal Rainbow Star Club and the Govind Sagar Adventure and Water Sports Association. Governor Gupta attended as the chief guest, while Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani was the special guest.

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Shalu Akhtar, state president of the Ladli Foundation, said Dhiman had been recognised for his contribution to administrative services and his efforts towards public welfare. She said the award aimed to honour dedicated individuals whose work brought positive change to society and contributed to nation-building.

Ishan Akhtar, founder president of the Himachal Rainbow Star Club, said such recognition encouraged committed professionals to continue serving society and inspired young people to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

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