Kangra transporters warn of intensifying stir against automated fitness testing

A protest by transporters in Kangra district against the Automated Testing Station (ATS) is intensifying, with union leaders warning of a district-wide shutdown if their demands are not addressed promptly.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kangra Truck Union president Mahinder Chauhan said the agitation is currently being carried out in a symbolic manner but could soon take a more aggressive turn. “We have given the administration time until tomorrow. If no concrete solution emerges, we will launch a district-wide chakka jam and intensify our dharna from the day after,” he said.

Advertisement

Chauhan cautioned that stricter measures, including the blocking of key inter-district and interstate routes, may also be considered if the authorities fail to act. He added that the next phase of the protest will be finalised by Tuesday evening, after which a phased action plan will be implemented across the district.

Advertisement

The transporters’ primary demand is the continuation of the existing Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) system alongside the ATS. Union members argue that the new arrangement is causing unnecessary inconvenience to vehicle operators and disrupting routine transport operations.

The union warned that continued inaction could force them to adopt stronger measures against the implementation of the new system.

Advertisement

With tensions rising, the district administration’s response is being closely watched, as any delay in resolving the issue could significantly affect transportation and public movement in the region.