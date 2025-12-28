DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra Valley Carnival 2025: Bollywood night draws huge crowd in Dharamsala

Kangra Valley Carnival 2025: Bollywood night draws huge crowd in Dharamsala

Minister Yadvinder Goma says festivals boost local artistes, tourism and youth employment

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:30 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. File.
Advertisement

The fourth evening of the Kangra Valley Carnival 2025 came alive with a high-energy Bollywood Night in Dharamsala on December 27, drawing a large and enthusiastic audience.

Advertisement

Youth Services, Sports and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, who attended as chief guest, said such festivals provide an important platform for local artistes while promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities for youth. He added that the carnival effectively showcases Himachal Pradesh’s folk traditions alongside modern art, strengthening the local economy and cultural identity.

Advertisement

The evening featured electrifying performances by singer Kumar Sahil. Other performances by Nidhi Rastogi, Tanura Dance Troupe, Nitish Rajput and Divya Bhatt added to the festive atmosphere.

Advertisement

Traditional folk dances, including Sirmaur Nati and Mandi Nati, highlighted the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts