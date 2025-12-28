Kangra Valley Carnival 2025: Bollywood night draws huge crowd in Dharamsala

The fourth evening of the Kangra Valley Carnival 2025 came alive with a high-energy Bollywood Night in Dharamsala on December 27, drawing a large and enthusiastic audience.

Youth Services, Sports and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, who attended as chief guest, said such festivals provide an important platform for local artistes while promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities for youth. He added that the carnival effectively showcases Himachal Pradesh’s folk traditions alongside modern art, strengthening the local economy and cultural identity.

The evening featured electrifying performances by singer Kumar Sahil. Other performances by Nidhi Rastogi, Tanura Dance Troupe, Nitish Rajput and Divya Bhatt added to the festive atmosphere.

Traditional folk dances, including Sirmaur Nati and Mandi Nati, highlighted the state’s rich cultural heritage.