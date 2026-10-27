Kangra Valley is losing its natural air-conditioners

The Kangra valley was once synonymous with cool summers, mist-laden mornings and the shade of towering broad-leaved trees. Today, residents of Dharamsala, Palampur, Shahpur and Dehra increasingly complain of uncomfortable heat arriving earlier in the year. The question is no longer just whether the climate is changing, but whether the valley is also destroying the natural defences that once kept it cool.

Climate change is a major factor in rising temperatures. But environmentalists and farmers point to another visible concern: the rapid loss of trees to construction, road widening and the expansion of tourism infrastructure. The four-lanes connecting Pathankot to Mandi and Kangra to Shimla have already witnessed innumerable trees lost, some of them over 500 years old.

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From McLeodganj and Yol to Palampur and Kangra town, buildings are spreading across former agricultural land and green spaces. In the process, broad-leaved trees — including ban oak, bihul, khirak, kachnar and toon — are increasingly being sacrificed. The expansion of Airport would also result in a substantial tree loss.

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“These are not merely trees; they are part of the valley’s ecological infrastructure,” says a retired forest officer who served in Kangra. Unlike the comparatively limited shade of a sparse canopy, mature broad-leaved trees provide extensive cover, retain moisture and help regulate local temperatures.

Vanishing fodder economy

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For generations, farmers preserved bihul, khirak and shirish along field boundaries, drawing on their leaves as green fodder when grass became scarce. Trees were productive assets, not obstacles to development.

That relationship is changing. Crop damage by monkeys and wild boars, labour shortages and poor returns from conventional farming have contributed to the abandonment of agricultural land. The Agriculture Department figures cited locally put Kangra’s cultivable wasteland at more than 18,000 hectares, compared with 12,000 hectares a decade ago.

Second, the cattle population has collapsed. Stall-fed Jersey cows have replaced local cows and buffaloes that depended on tree fodder. A farmer who once had 4-5 cattle now has one or none.

“The fodder tree has become useless for the new generation,” says Pritam Chand, a farmer from Rait block. “My father protected Bihul trees like gold. For me, the tree is just blocking sunlight for my new rooms I am building for tourists. So, I cut it and sell the wood.”

When green cover gives way to concrete

Trees cool their surroundings through shade and evapotranspiration, releasing moisture into the atmosphere. Their roots also help stabilise soil and support water infiltration. The implications extend to water scarcity. Residents and environmentalists have raised concerns about declining discharge from traditional springs and baoris in areas around Dharamkot and Naddi, where forests have long helped sustain local water systems. Such changes require systematic monitoring and the protection of natural springs deserves urgent attention.

Concrete, rooftops and paved surfaces absorb and retain heat, often releasing it after sunset. Replacing a mature grove with buildings therefore changes more than the landscape. It can create hotter surroundings, reduce soil moisture and intensify the urban heat-island effect. The cumulative impact becomes particularly concerning when construction eliminates established tree cover without adequate replacement.

Development keeping the Green legacy

Kangra needs tourism, housing and better connectivity, but growth that destroys the valley’s natural cooling system risks undermining the very landscape that draws people here.

The Forest and Agriculture departments must jointly identify and protect surviving groves of native broad-leaved and fodder trees. Tree-felling permissions need rigorous scrutiny, with strict checks against the misuse of provisions meant for hazardous trees.

Compensatory plantation, too, must move beyond paperwork. Planting three saplings for every tree felled is meaningless unless they survive and replenish the lost ecological value. Native species must be prioritised, with survival audits and accountability built into the process.

‘Kangra’s temperate charm was nurtured by generations who valued trees not merely for timber, but for their shade, fodder, moisture and role in sustaining the soil, opines Prem Sagar a known environmentalist of the region.

Today, the roar of chainsaws threatens to silence that legacy. If every mature tree is sacrificed at the altar of construction, Kangra may soon pay the price for cutting down the very shade that made it special.

The irony is stark: we are cutting down the shade that kept Kangra cool, then searching for ways to beat the heat.