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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra witnesses rise in viral fever & flu-like illnesses

Kangra witnesses rise in viral fever & flu-like illnesses

Heavy rush at hospitals raises concerns over capacity & availability of essential medicines

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Kangra district is witnessing a noticeable rise in the cases of viral fever, cough, cold and flu-like illnesses, with hundreds of patients visiting government and private hospitals and health centres every day. The increase in the number of patients has placed additional pressure on the already stretched healthcare infrastructure of the district. Several government health institutions are witnessing a heavy rush in their outpatient departments, with patients reportedly having to wait for extended periods for consultation and treatment.

The state government has directed its field machinery to take necessary measures to contain the spread of seasonal illnesses and strengthen preparedness. The residents of different parts of the district say that cough, cold and fever have become increasingly common, with several families reporting one or more members suffering from such symptoms. While the actual extent of a outbreak can only be established through official health surveillance and testing data, the growing number of patients seeking medical attention has led to concern.

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The reported shortage of essential medicines at some government hospitals and health centres has added to the difficulties faced by patients. Those from economically weaker sections are particularly affected, with some allegedly being asked to purchase medicines from private chemists when the required drugs are not available at government facilities.

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For poor and rural families, who depend heavily on government healthcare services, having to purchase medicines outside hospitals can add to the financial burden despite their expectation of receiving treatment and essential medicines at public health institutions.

Health experts have advised people experiencing fever, persistent cough or other respiratory symptoms to seek medical advice, particularly elderly persons, children and those with underlying health conditions. People have also been advised to maintain hand hygiene, avoid close contact with others when unwell and follow medical advice instead of resorting to self-medication.

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The rise in the number of patients has also raised questions about the preparedness of the Health Department to deal with seasonal increases in viral and respiratory illnesses. Adequate stocks of essential medicines, sufficient medical staff and timely diagnosis are considered particularly important during such periods.

The residents have urged the state government and the Health Department to assess the situation across Kangra district, ensure adequate stocks of essential medicines at government health institutions and strengthen outpatient services wherever the patient number increases.

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