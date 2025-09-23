DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra youth unite against drug abuse

Kangra youth unite against drug abuse

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An anti-drug workshop organised at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Behad Kotla, in Kangra
Advertisement

Under the direction of the State Education Department and the guidance of the District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kangra, the Youth Development Centre — a local youth social organisation — organised an anti-drug workshop at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Behad Kotla, in Kangra district on Sunday.

Advertisement

Naresh Dhiman, a noted educationist, addressed the gathering of rural youth, highlighting the devastating effects of drug abuse. He noted that drug addiction, particularly the use of chitta (heroin), had spread widely, destroying families and trapping young people in its grip. Stressing the importance of awareness and education, Dhiman urged parents to stay alert to the daily activities and habits of their children. He emphasised that the menace of drugs could only be eradicated with active community involvement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts