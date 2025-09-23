Kangra youth unite against drug abuse

Under the direction of the State Education Department and the guidance of the District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kangra, the Youth Development Centre — a local youth social organisation — organised an anti-drug workshop at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Behad Kotla, in Kangra district on Sunday.

Naresh Dhiman, a noted educationist, addressed the gathering of rural youth, highlighting the devastating effects of drug abuse. He noted that drug addiction, particularly the use of chitta (heroin), had spread widely, destroying families and trapping young people in its grip. Stressing the importance of awareness and education, Dhiman urged parents to stay alert to the daily activities and habits of their children. He emphasised that the menace of drugs could only be eradicated with active community involvement.