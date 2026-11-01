Kangra’s Anirudh Sharma selected for international cricket championship in Sri Lanka

Anirudh Sharma, a promising young cricketer from Naleti village in Dehra tehsil of Kangra district, has brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh with his selection for the inaugural International Test Twenty Championship, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from November 14 to 29.

Anirudh’s selection follows an impressive performance in the National Under-17 Cricket Championship, where he represented Delhi and played a significant role in helping the team clinch the gold medal.

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Delhi emerged as national champions after defeating Rajasthan by 41 runs in the final, played in Maharashtra on November 1. The tournament witnessed participation from teams representing 24 states across the country. Anirudh contributed to the team’s success with his batting and wicketkeeping skills.

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His performance at the national level has earned him a place in the Indian contingent for the international championship, where he will play as an opening batter and wicketkeeper.

The inaugural championship is expected to bring together 160 young cricketers from different countries and regions, including 80 boys and 80 girls. The participating players will also get an opportunity to receive guidance and training from renowned international cricket personalities.

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Anirudh’s selection has brought immense pride to his family, Naleti village and the people of Kangra district. His achievement is also an inspiration to aspiring young cricketers from rural Himachal Pradesh, demonstrating how dedication, hard work and sporting talent can open doors to international opportunities.

All eyes will now be on Anirudh as he prepares to showcase his talent on the international stage in Sri Lanka.