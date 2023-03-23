Kangra’s development CM’s priority: Butail

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 22

“The development of Kangra district is the top priority of the government,” said Gokul Butail, IT Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Butail, while addressing mediapersons, said the Chief Minister had come out with new projects for Kangra, including the expansion of the Gaggal airport, a zoo at Bankhandi, widening of the Palampur-Mandi highway and the development of Palampur as an IT hub.

He said, “For the first time, the state has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the expansion of the Gaggal airport. The Union Government had announced Rs 400 crore for the airport expansion during the BJP government but the money never reached Shimla.”

Butail said that the Congress government had given forest and environment clearances to many projects that were hanging fire during the BJP government.