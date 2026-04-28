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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra’s first HimIra ‘She Haat’ opens at Chamunda

Kangra’s first HimIra ‘She Haat’ opens at Chamunda

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:04 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Kangra Deputy Commissioner inaugurates the HimIra ‘She Haat’ at Chamunda on Tuesday.
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Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa inaugurated the first “HimIra ‘She Haat’-cum-Skill Upgradation Centre” of Kangra near the Chamunda Devi Temple on Tuesday. The aim of the centre is to strengthen women-led entrepreneurship and rural livelihoods.

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Built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, the facility is the first of its kind in the district and has been developed as a multipurpose hub integrating livelihood generation, tourism promotion and skill development. It features an ethnic restaurant with a fully equipped kitchen and seating area, alongside a rural haat where women from cluster-level federations will sell handicrafts and organic farm produce.

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The centre also includes a dedicated workshop space, a four-room guest house, landscaped green areas for visitors and devotees, a children’s park and parking capacity for more than 30 vehicles, making it well-equipped to cater to tourists and pilgrims visiting the temple.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Bairwa said the ‘She Haat’ had been envisioned as a self-sustaining model, with a focus on ensuring economic viability. He emphasised the revival of traditional food as central to the initiative. “No one can do it better than local women associated with cluster-level federations and self-help groups under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM),” he said.

An ethnic restaurant at the facility will serve traditional cuisine prepared by local women using fresh vegetables, milk, homemade ghee and spices sourced from their own farms or nearby villages. Products developed under Mission Dhanvantri will also be incorporated into food preparation. Profits generated will be shared among staff at the end of each month after deducting operational costs, ensuring a sustainable income model.

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The ‘She Haat’ will also function as a marketing platform for locally produced herbal and organic items such as chamomile tea, herbal blends, aloe vera and black tulsi, along with other value-added products. Officials believe the initiative will enhance income opportunities for rural women, while promoting Kangra’s traditional food and cultural heritage among visitors.

Additionally, the centre has been designed as a cultural and learning space. Bamboo artisan Vijay Kumar will conduct workshops for children and other participants, while Kangra painting artist Poonam will lead training sessions in art.

Bairwa also announced plans to construct a ghat near the site to enable devotees to take a holy dip. The integration of accommodation, leisure facilities, cultural activities, parking and religious access at one location is expected to make the ‘She Haat’ a major attraction for tourists and pilgrims visiting Chamunda.

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