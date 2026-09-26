Kangra’s history, etched in stone

The history of Kangra is etched not only in its temples and forts but also in rocks and stones that have endured over a millennia. Scattered across the Kangra valley are some of the earliest known inscriptions in Himachal Pradesh, offering rare glimpses into its ancient cultural, linguistic and social landscape. Among the most remarkable are the rock inscriptions at Pathiar and Khanyara, which date to the early centuries and bear testimony to the use of both Brahmi and Kharoshthi scripts in the region.

Centuries later, inscriptions at the Baijnath Shiva Temple, written in Sharada and Takri, would illuminate another chapter of Kangra’s past, recording the aspects of its medieval religious and architectural traditions.

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Together, these inscriptions form an extraordinary historical archive — silent yet eloquent witnesses to Kangra’s antiquity, intellectual traditions and enduring civilisational legacy.

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But the ancient stones tell a story that goes beyond scripts and dates. They also offer clues to a landscape that once included gardens and lotus ponds.

According to Dr Vinay K Roy, Assistant Superintendent Archaeologist, Himachal Pradesh, several inscriptions in the region, including some that are yet to be deciphered, point to a strong Buddhist influence during the Kushana period.

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“The Khanyara and Pathiar writings suggest the presence of lotus ponds and gardens in the valley,” he says.

The Pathiar inscription, interpreted by noted epigraphist Jean Philippe Vogel, refers to “Vayulasa’s lotus pond” — a brief phrase that opens a window into a landscape far removed from the Kangra valley of today.

Roy also recalled the excavation of three idols near Bheem Tilla, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) site on the Dharamsala-Kangra road. One idol, identified as Draupadi Mata, is housed in a local temple while the other two are reportedly in Lahore and London.

Pathiar: A message from antiquity

Hidden in the Kangra valley, the Pathiar rock inscription carries the region’s history back more than two millennia.

Listed by the Archaeological Survey of India as Monument No. N-HP-25, the inscription is dated to the third or second century on palaeographic grounds. It consists of two lines written in two distinct ancient scripts — Brahmi and Kharoshthi.

Remarkably, both lines convey the same message: “Vayulasa’s lotus pond”, followed by auspicious symbols, including a swastika and a footprint.

For such a short inscription, its implications are considerable.

The reference to a lotus pond suggests that landscaped spaces were part of the social and cultural landscape of ancient Kangra. It may also point to the practice of individuals or families establishing or supporting such spaces.

The inscription is particularly significant because of its use of two different scripts. Brahmi was widely used in the Indian subcontinent, while Kharoshthi was associated primarily with the north-western regions of ancient India. Their presence together at Pathiar offers a glimpse into the linguistic and cultural connections that existed in the region.

Today, a replica of the Pathiar inscription is preserved at the Kangra Fort Museum, allowing visitors to encounter a record whose original setting has survived for more than 2,000 years.

Khanyara: A garden in stone

Not far away, the Khanyara rock inscription offers another tantalising glimpse into ancient Kangra. Listed by the ASI as Monument No. N-HP-21, the two-line inscription dates back to the first-second century and, like Pathiar, is written in both Kharoshthi and Brahmi.

Both lines convey, with slight variation, the phrase “the garden of Krishnayasas”, accompanied by an auspicious swastika.

The inscription has acquired particular significance because of the interpretation of the term ‘arama’. It was once understood by some scholars as a reference to a monastery. However, in the absence of archaeological evidence establishing an ancient Buddhist monastery at the site, the term is now more widely understood in the context of a garden.

That interpretation changes the picture the stone offers of ancient Kangra.

Rather than simply pointing to a religious establishment, the inscription may record an organised garden or community space — a landscape feature associated with an individual named Krishnayasas.

Taken together with Pathiar, the Khanyara inscription strengthens the picture of a valley in which gardens and ponds formed part of social and cultural life.

A replica of the inscription is also preserved at the Kangra Fort Museum.

What the stones remember

The inscriptions of Pathiar and Khanyara are small in size but expansive in what they reveal. They preserve names, scripts and references to gardens and ponds while also offering clues to the movement of ideas and linguistic traditions through the region. Their references to landscaped spaces are especially striking, hinting at a form of urban or community life in which water bodies and gardens had a place.

They also remind us that Kangra’s history did not begin with the monuments that dominate its modern heritage landscape.

Long before the medieval temples and forts, people were leaving messages on rocks — recording the names, places and perhaps acts of patronage for generations to come.

The later inscriptions at Baijnath, written in Sharada and Takri, add further layers to this long historical record. Together, they trace the evolution of scripts, religious traditions and cultural practices across centuries.

For historians and archaeologists, these inscriptions are, therefore, more than ancient writing. They are fragments of a lost landscape.

A lotus pond, a garden, a name carefully carved into stone

Across the Kangra valley, such fragments continue to survive, offering fleeting glimpses of a world that disappeared long ago but whose memory remains etched in stone.