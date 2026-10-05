Kangra’s hotel industry in crisis, over 100 properties up for sale

Kangra district’s hospitality industry is facing a severe financial crisis, with more than 100 hotels and tourism properties up for sale as owners struggle to service mounting bank loans amid high interest rates, weak tourist inflow and a growing burden of taxes and statutory charges.

Hotel operators say the situation has reached a stage where many owners are finding it increasingly difficult to meet monthly loan repayments and operational expenses. Several properties that were once considered profitable tourism investments are now being put on the market as owners seek to exit ventures that have become financially unviable.

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Despite Kangra being one of Himachal Pradesh’s major tourism hubs, with destinations such as Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Bir-Billing, Palampur and Baijnath attracting visitors year-round, hotel occupancy levels have remained insufficient to sustain properties carrying heavy debt.

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Hotel owners say rising borrowing costs have significantly increased their financial burden. Repayment of loans taken for the construction or expansion of hotels has become increasingly difficult, while revenues have failed to keep pace. They contend that multiple taxes, fees and other statutory charges have further squeezed already thin operating margins.

The crisis has also weakened the option of leasing out hotel properties. Some owners attempted to ease their financial burden by leasing their establishments to operators. However, industry sources claim that several such arrangements ended prematurely, with lessees abandoning properties before the completion of the agreed contractual period. The early termination of lease agreements has created fresh challenges for property owners, with disputes increasingly leading to litigation and prolonged legal battles.

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Archit Butail, owner of Hotel Fortune Park, expressed disappointment over what he described as the state government’s inadequate response to the worsening situation. He said the hospitality sector requires a comprehensive relief and revival package rather than isolated measures, particularly for properties struggling with debt servicing and declining business.

“The crisis, if allowed to deepen, could have implications beyond individual hotel owners. The hospitality sector provides direct and indirect employment to thousands of people and supports transport operators, restaurants, local traders, guides, taxi operators and a large network of small businesses,” he said.

Ankit Sood, who operates a hotel in Bir-Billing, said the government must urgently assess the number of distressed tourism properties in Kangra, evaluate the financial impact of taxes and borrowing costs, and work with banks and financial institutions to develop viable restructuring mechanisms.

With more hotel properties reportedly being put up for sale, the key question is whether Kangra’s tourism infrastructure can be sustained without coordinated intervention to prevent financially distressed assets from changing hands or becoming entangled in prolonged litigation.