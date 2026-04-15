Kangra’s Kaleshwar Baisakhi fair concludes with cultural splendor, devotional fervour

The Kalinath Kaleshwar Baisakhi Festival concluded near Pragpur in Kangra district on Wednesday. Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma presided over the concluding ceremony, marking the end of three-day celebrations. The last evening witnessed a spellbinding performance by renowned singer Mamta Bharadwaj, drawing a thunderous applause.

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The festivities began on April 13 with Jawalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan inaugurating the fair. Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur graced the second cultural evening as chief guest. She had said that fairs like Kaleshwar Baisakhi were “symbols of our cultural heritage” and reflected the spirit of unity and harmony. She had emphasised that the sacred land of Kaleshwar Mahadev offered a rare blend of devotion and celebration.

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She said that the aim of the government was to elevate the Kaleshwar Baisakhi Fair to national prominence by enhancing its cultural, tourism and entertainment dimensions. She also highlighted the temple’s ancient significance, dating back to the Mahabharata era, and pledged that its heritage would be promoted widely. A grant of Rs 2 lakh was also announced for the successful conduct of the fair.

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The audience was especially enthralled by the melodious performance of Kuldeep Sharma, popularly known as the ‘Nati King’, who made his first appearance at the festival.

The district administration, under the supervision of Dehra SDM Kulwant Singh Potan, ensured smooth and commendable arrangements throughout the event.

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The historic Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple, located 8 km from Pragpur along the Beas, remained the spiritual centre, with thousands of devotees offering prayers at a partially-submerged Shivling. The adjacent Panchthirth site, associated with the Pandavas, also saw a heavy footfall. The enduring legacy of the Katoch rulers continued to echo through the grand Baisakhi celebrations this year.