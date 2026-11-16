Kangra’s TB battle: Malnutrition, stigma complicate the fight

Tuberculosis continues to pose a serious public health challenge in Kangra district, with malnutrition and social stigma emerging as two major hurdles in the fight against the disease. Nearly 31 per cent of the 1,829 TB patients registered in the district this year are suffering from severe malnutrition, raising concerns over their recovery and overall health.

According to health officials, patients with a body mass index, or BMI, below 16.5 are classified as severely malnourished. Poor nutritional status weakens immunity and makes recovery from TB more difficult, highlighting the importance of adequate nutrition alongside regular medication. Smoking is also among the significant risk factors associated with the disease.

To address the nutritional needs of TB patients, the government-backed Nikshay Mitra initiative is encouraging individuals, organisations and institutions to come forward and provide nutritional assistance through community participation.

However, the gap between demand and supply remains a concern. Kangra requires around 650 nutrition kits every month, but only 475 kits are currently being distributed, leaving a shortfall of approximately 175 kits every month. Moreover, only around 48 per cent of severely malnourished patients have consented to receive nutritional assistance, indicating the need for greater awareness and outreach.

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District TB Programme Officer Dr Rajesh Kumar Sood said nutritional support was essential to complement medical treatment, particularly for patients battling severe malnutrition. Thanking individuals and organisations already contributing to the initiative, he appealed to more people, voluntary organisations, educational institutions and corporate bodies to join hands in supporting TB patients.

The district currently has 1,354 Nikshay Mitras who have extended nutritional assistance to patients at different stages. The Health Department is acting as a bridge between donors and beneficiaries, facilitating the identification of patients and distribution of nutrition kits.

Several organisations, including temple trusts of Kangra, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan, Sant Nirankari Mandal, Rainbow School, Mothercraft Hospital, Aarni University, CORD, Rotary Club and Helping Hands, have contributed significantly to the initiative. Officials believe wider participation can help bridge the existing gap and ensure sustained nutritional support for vulnerable patients.

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Meanwhile, tackling social stigma associated with tuberculosis remains another major priority for the district administration.

Despite TB being completely curable and treatment being available free of cost at government health facilities, fear of discrimination and social exclusion continues to prevent some patients from coming forward for timely diagnosis and treatment.

To change this mindset, 13 teams of youth volunteers have been mobilised in Kangra under the JOSH, or Joint Squad for Health, initiative. Each team comprises five NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers, who will reach out to communities, spread awareness about tuberculosis and encourage people to undergo testing and complete their treatment.

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Launched in October 2026 by Union Health Minister JP Nadda under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the youth-led campaign aims to strengthen grassroots awareness, promote early diagnosis, encourage treatment completion and dispel misconceptions surrounding the disease.

Through direct interaction with communities, the volunteers will educate people about TB symptoms, the importance of timely medical consultation and the need to support patients instead of discriminating against them.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti said eliminating TB required collective efforts beyond hospitals and healthcare workers. He emphasised that along with timely diagnosis and completion of medication, nutritional assistance and community awareness were equally important in controlling the disease.

Under the district’s multi-sectoral approach, the Health, Education and Social Welfare departments are working together with community organisations to strengthen prevention, diagnosis and patient support.

Health authorities have now appealed to more individuals, voluntary organisations, educational institutions and corporate bodies to register as Nikshay Mitras and contribute towards nutritional assistance.

The message from Kangra is clear — fighting tuberculosis is not just about medicines; it is equally about proper nutrition, timely diagnosis and a society that stands with patients instead of stigmatising them.