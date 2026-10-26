Kangra’s untapped tourism potential awaits discovery

Dharamsala and McLeodganj have become synonymous with tourism in Kangra district, drawing lakhs of visitors every year. Yet, for a large number of them, the itinerary remains remarkably predictable: a visit to the Dalai Lama Temple, a photograph at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, a coffee in McLeodganj and departure within a day or two.

Beyond this familiar circuit lies a valley rich in ancient temples, miniature paintings, colonial-era heritage, Tibetan culture, tea gardens, wetlands and adventure sports. The paradox is that while Kangra has the ingredients to emerge as a four- to five-day destination, it continues to be marketed largely as an overnight stop.

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The proposed expansion of Kangra airport and the development of four-lane highways could substantially increase tourist arrivals. Unless newer destinations and experiences are developed simultaneously, however, the additional footfall could intensify congestion in McLeodganj without delivering proportionate economic benefits to the rest of the district.

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Connect the dots, create experiences

The reasons for short stays are not difficult to identify. Experts opine that the region offers limited organised cultural entertainment, heritage experiences and local markets in the evenings. Major attractions are promoted individually rather than as interconnected itineraries. Meanwhile, the concentration of trekking activity around Triund has contributed to overcrowding and mounting pressure on the fragile mountain environment, while alternative trails in Boh valley in Shahpur remain relatively under-promoted.

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Kangra must move beyond selling destinations as isolated points on a map. Its tourism strategy needs to connect them through compelling stories, curated experiences and convenient travel circuits.

Three circuits, one tourism vision

A spiritual circuit could link the Dalai Lama Temple, Gyuto Monastery, Norbulingka Institute, Chamunda Devi Temple, Jwalamukhi Temple and the Masroor Rock-Cut Temples. This would bring together Tibetan Buddhist traditions, Hindu pilgrimage and the valley’s remarkable architectural heritage.

A heritage and tea circuit could connect Kangra Fort and the Kangra Art Museum, with its celebrated miniature paintings, to Andretta’s artistic legacy, including the Sobha Singh Art Gallery and the home associated with playwright Norah Richards. Visits to the region’s GI-tagged Kangra tea estates could add tea-tasting sessions and opportunities to interact with growers.

A nature and adventure circuit could combine Pong Dam Wetland, Bir-Billing’s paragliding attractions, mountain-biking routes and lesser-known trekking trails around Kareri and Thatharana. Such diversification would distribute visitors across the district instead of concentrating them in a few crowded locations.

Keep the valley alive after sunset

Kangra must extend its tourism offerings beyond sunset to establish itself as a multi-day destination. Kangra Fort could host regular sound-and-light shows narrating the legacy of the Katoch dynasty, while Dharamsala could organise evening markets featuring Himachali cuisine, handicrafts, woollens and folk music. Tea estates could offer guided tasting experiences, complemented by heritage walks and traditional food experiences.

Equally important is placing local communities at the heart of tourism development. Homestays in tea-growing villages and traditional settlements could offer visitors an authentic glimpse into rural life. Local guides should be trained in storytelling and heritage interpretation, transforming historical monuments into living narratives.

Instead of prioritising expensive infrastructure that risks underutilisation, public investment should focus on experiences, skills and local enterprises that generate sustainable livelihoods. Community participation must become central to tourism planning, not an afterthought.

Decongest McLeodganj, diversify tourism

McLeodganj needs a comprehensive mobility plan, with efficient shuttle services, better parking and improved pedestrian facilities. Trekking destinations such as Triund require scientifically assessed carrying capacities, effective waste management and measures to protect water sources. Alternative trekking routes and cycling trails should be developed responsibly, without shifting pressure to other fragile landscapes.

A unified Kangra Valley Pass covering major attractions, supported by an annual calendar of festivals, paragliding events, birdwatching activities and heritage celebrations, could encourage exploration beyond Dharamsala. Integrated itineraries linking Kangra Fort, Andretta, Masroor, Pong Lake and Bir-Billing would broaden the tourism experience.

Kangra needs not merely more visitors, but compelling reasons for them to stay longer, explore more deeply and return.