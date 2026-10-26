DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra’s untapped tourism potential awaits discovery

Kangra’s untapped tourism potential awaits discovery

Dharamsala and McLeodganj draw the crowds, but Kangra’s wider heritage and natural treasures remain underexplored

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A packed trail to Triund two weeks ago.
Advertisement

Dharamsala and McLeodganj have become synonymous with tourism in Kangra district, drawing lakhs of visitors every year. Yet, for a large number of them, the itinerary remains remarkably predictable: a visit to the Dalai Lama Temple, a photograph at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, a coffee in McLeodganj and departure within a day or two.

Beyond this familiar circuit lies a valley rich in ancient temples, miniature paintings, colonial-era heritage, Tibetan culture, tea gardens, wetlands and adventure sports. The paradox is that while Kangra has the ingredients to emerge as a four- to five-day destination, it continues to be marketed largely as an overnight stop.

Advertisement

The proposed expansion of Kangra airport and the development of four-lane highways could substantially increase tourist arrivals. Unless newer destinations and experiences are developed simultaneously, however, the additional footfall could intensify congestion in McLeodganj without delivering proportionate economic benefits to the rest of the district.

Advertisement

Connect the dots, create experiences

The reasons for short stays are not difficult to identify. Experts opine that the region offers limited organised cultural entertainment, heritage experiences and local markets in the evenings. Major attractions are promoted individually rather than as interconnected itineraries. Meanwhile, the concentration of trekking activity around Triund has contributed to overcrowding and mounting pressure on the fragile mountain environment, while alternative trails in Boh valley in Shahpur remain relatively under-promoted.

Advertisement

Kangra must move beyond selling destinations as isolated points on a map. Its tourism strategy needs to connect them through compelling stories, curated experiences and convenient travel circuits.

Three circuits, one tourism vision

A spiritual circuit could link the Dalai Lama Temple, Gyuto Monastery, Norbulingka Institute, Chamunda Devi Temple, Jwalamukhi Temple and the Masroor Rock-Cut Temples. This would bring together Tibetan Buddhist traditions, Hindu pilgrimage and the valley’s remarkable architectural heritage.

A heritage and tea circuit could connect Kangra Fort and the Kangra Art Museum, with its celebrated miniature paintings, to Andretta’s artistic legacy, including the Sobha Singh Art Gallery and the home associated with playwright Norah Richards. Visits to the region’s GI-tagged Kangra tea estates could add tea-tasting sessions and opportunities to interact with growers.

A nature and adventure circuit could combine Pong Dam Wetland, Bir-Billing’s paragliding attractions, mountain-biking routes and lesser-known trekking trails around Kareri and Thatharana. Such diversification would distribute visitors across the district instead of concentrating them in a few crowded locations.

Keep the valley alive after sunset

Kangra must extend its tourism offerings beyond sunset to establish itself as a multi-day destination. Kangra Fort could host regular sound-and-light shows narrating the legacy of the Katoch dynasty, while Dharamsala could organise evening markets featuring Himachali cuisine, handicrafts, woollens and folk music. Tea estates could offer guided tasting experiences, complemented by heritage walks and traditional food experiences.

Equally important is placing local communities at the heart of tourism development. Homestays in tea-growing villages and traditional settlements could offer visitors an authentic glimpse into rural life. Local guides should be trained in storytelling and heritage interpretation, transforming historical monuments into living narratives.

Instead of prioritising expensive infrastructure that risks underutilisation, public investment should focus on experiences, skills and local enterprises that generate sustainable livelihoods. Community participation must become central to tourism planning, not an afterthought.

Decongest McLeodganj, diversify tourism

McLeodganj needs a comprehensive mobility plan, with efficient shuttle services, better parking and improved pedestrian facilities. Trekking destinations such as Triund require scientifically assessed carrying capacities, effective waste management and measures to protect water sources. Alternative trekking routes and cycling trails should be developed responsibly, without shifting pressure to other fragile landscapes.

A unified Kangra Valley Pass covering major attractions, supported by an annual calendar of festivals, paragliding events, birdwatching activities and heritage celebrations, could encourage exploration beyond Dharamsala. Integrated itineraries linking Kangra Fort, Andretta, Masroor, Pong Lake and Bir-Billing would broaden the tourism experience.

Kangra needs not merely more visitors, but compelling reasons for them to stay longer, explore more deeply and return.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts