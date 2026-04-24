Kanoon Vidyalaya: Dehra police bring legal, digital awareness to classrooms

As part of a 10-day special initiative, Kanoon Vidyalaya, the Dehra district police in Kangra is working to make students in various schools aware of laws, safety and their rights. The initiative is bringing practical knowledge into classrooms, helping young people better understand the challenges of the modern world.

Advertisement

The focus begins with digital space, an area where today’s students spend much of their time. Police teams and banking experts are working closely with students to decode cyber threats like phishing, fake links and online fraud. These sessions are designed not as lectures, but as practical conversations.

Advertisement

“Awareness is the first line of defence. If our youth can recognise cyber threats early, they can protect themselves and their families from serious harm,” said Dehra SP Mayank Chaudhary.

Advertisement

Beyond the digital realm, the initiative addresses one of the most pressing social concerns - substance abuse. Instead of preaching, the programme fosters an open dialogue, helping students understand the real consequences of drug use on health, relationships and future prospects. “We are not here to lecture students, but to engage with them honestly. When they understand the impact, they make better choices on their own,” Chaudhary added.

Legal literacy is another powerful component. Students are introduced to their rights, emergency response systems and laws related to child protection in a manner that is simple and relatable. Interactive sessions, question-answer rounds and real-life scenarios ensure that the learning is both engaging and memorable. The active participation of women police personnel also creates a safe and inclusive environment, especially for girls.

Advertisement

Financial awareness further strengthens the programme. Basic lessons on secure banking, savings and fraud prevention are helping students develop responsible habits early in life.

“An informed student today becomes a responsible citizen tomorrow. Our effort is to build that confidence and sense of responsibility from a young age,” the SP said.