Kanwar dedicates veterinary hospital at Basal

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 13

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar inaugurated a veterinary hospital at Basal village of Kutlehar Assembly segment today, on which a sum of Rs 64.37 lakh has been spent. He also laid the foundation stones of a sports stadium in the village and a link road from the national highway to the panchayat ward. A sum of Rs 1.1 crore will be spent on both developmental works.

Addressing the public gathering, Kanwar said Basal panchayat was being developed as a focal point for the lower areas of the segment since it is centrally located. Offices of various departments had been opened here during the past four years, including the offices of assistant engineers of the Jal Shakti, PWD and Electricity departments. Over Rs 100 crore had been spent on various developmental works in the village, he claimed.

The minister said during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Denmark, a MoU for setting up a centre of excellence, with technical assistance from Denmark, had been signed and the centre would be set up in Basal village at a cost of Rs 44 crore.

Three new irrigation tube wells had been sanctioned for Basal village, besides a new drinking water scheme, on which Rs 1.25 crore would be spent, Kanwar added.