Kapil appointed Adviser (Infra) to Chief Minister

Shimla, February 23
The government has appointed Anil Kapil as Adviser (Infrastructure) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on co-terminus basis. He will also advise the HP Infrastructure Development Board.
“I will work on furthering the Chief Minister’s vision on infrastructure development in the state. I will use my 32-year experience to give concrete shape to the government’s vision in infrastructure development,” Kapil said.
Kapil has worked with 15 Finance Secretaries in the state in different capacities with the HRTC, the HPRIDC, the HPIDB, etc. He managed various infrastructure projects for the state as project and contract management expert.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...