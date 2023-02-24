Kapil appointed Adviser (Infra) to Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

The government has appointed Anil Kapil as Adviser (Infrastructure) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on co-terminus basis. He will also advise the HP Infrastructure Development Board.

“I will work on furthering the Chief Minister’s vision on infrastructure development in the state. I will use my 32-year experience to give concrete shape to the government’s vision in infrastructure development,” Kapil said.

Kapil has worked with 15 Finance Secretaries in the state in different capacities with the HRTC, the HPRIDC, the HPIDB, etc. He managed various infrastructure projects for the state as project and contract management expert.