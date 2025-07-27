Kargil Vijay Diwas: Palampur remembers 1999 war heroes

On the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, tributes were paid to brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the security and integrity of the country in the 1999 Kargil War. Social organisations and educational institutions paid homage to martyrs Capt , three valour soldiers of Palampur, who sacrificed their lives in the war.

The local Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College observed the day with great respect and patriotism. The day has always been special for the institution as it is named after Captain Vikram Batra, a true hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee.

On the occasion, principal Pankaj Sood shared a heartfelt message: “Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers. As a college named after Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra, we feel proud and responsible to keep his spirit alive. The plantation drive is a small step to honour our heroes and also care for the environment.”

The state lost hundreds of soldiers in the Kargil War and militancy operations. If one looks at the figures, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi districts have received the highest number of bodies. In the past 20 years, most of the attacks were reported from Jammu & Kashmir and North. In the Kargil war, the state had the highest causalities (41 soldiers from Himachal were killed).

Unfortunately the projects named in memory of Kargil war heroes have been left mid-way, the reason cited by officials is — financial constraints and red-tape.

Despite repeated requests, the government has failed to complete the projects. A Tribune team met a number of parents of martyrs on Sunday, who were shocked at the attitude of the government. A number of roads named in memory of martyrs are either in a bad shape or awaiting completion for the past 20 years.