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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kargil Vijay Diwas to be observed in Dharamsala on July 26

Kargil Vijay Diwas to be observed in Dharamsala on July 26

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Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:04 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Members of the War Memorial Development Society-Dharamsala at a meeting over Kargil Vijay Diwas.
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Kargil Vijay Diwas will be observed at the Dharamsala War Memorial with solemn military honours on July 26. Lt Gen Akaash Johar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 9 Corps, will lead the wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to the nation's fallen heroes. The decision was taken at a meeting of the governing council of the War Memorial Development Society held on Friday under the chairmanship of its president Col Dadhwal.

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Col Dadhwal said that the annual commemoration would honour the supreme sacrifice of soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War while safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. Lt Gen Johar will offer floral tributes at the memorial where ex-servicemen, officers of the Kangra district administration, Dharamsala Municipal Commissioner and NCC cadets of Government Degree College, Dharamsala, will also participate in the solemn ceremony.

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After laying the wreath, Lt Gen Johar, accompanied by Group Captain Jena of the Indian Air Force and other dignitaries, will interact with NCC cadets, members of the War Memorial Development Society and visitors at the War Memorial Museum complex.

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The War Memorial Development Society urged the residents of Dharamsala to visit the memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas and join them in paying heartfelt homage to the brave soldiers whose courage, sacrifice and patriotism continue to inspire generations.

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