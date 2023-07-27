Kargil War martyrs paid tribute in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, July 26
Kargil Vijay Diwas was today observed and martyrs were remembered at a function organised at war memorial in Dharamsala. Army officers and officials of the district administration paid homage to the martyrs and remembered the martyrdom of bravehearts of Kargil War.
Wreath was laid at the war memorial by Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal and Brig KVPS Sambial, the station commander at Dharamsala Cantonment.
