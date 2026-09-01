Karmakand Purohit courses, cattle shelters, free health services on agenda: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Board here today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government would consider introducing Karmakand Purohit courses in Sanskrit colleges being run by the state. He added that diploma and certificate courses would be introduced under this initiative.

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The CM said that 23,018 cattle were being provided shelter in 222 gaushalas and cow shelters across the state. Upon completion of construction of seven more gaushalas and cow shelters, an additional 2,200 to 2,500 destitute cattle would be provided shelter. He further said that the Gau Seva Commission was providing financial assistance of Rs 1,200 per head of cattle per month for the upkeep and maintenance of destitute cattle housed in gaushalas and cow shelters. “The state government has constituted a state-level task force to address the problem of stray and destitute cattle,” he said.

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Sukhu said that an estimate of Rs 1.28 crore had been prepared for reconstruction of the damaged and unsafe boundary wall around the Parikrama at Triveni Dham in Rewalsar of Mandi district.

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He added that free medicines, diagnostic tests and necessary machinery and equipment were available to patients in all government hospitals across the state. In addition, the Health Department has notified 484 types of medicines and 134 consumable items for regional hospitals, civil hospitals and community health centres, 170 types of medicines and 48 consumable items for primary health centres and 91 types of medicines and 28 consumable items for sub-health centres under the essential medicines list.

The CM said that 573 types of medicines and consumable items were available under the state rate contract, while 866 types of medicines and consumable items were available through public sector undertakings to ensure their availability at health institutions.

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He further stated that to provide diagnostic services in government hospitals, the state government, through an e-tendering process and in collaboration with private company Krsnaa Diagnostics, was providing 63 laboratory tests at primary health centres, 96 at community health centres, 110 at civil hospitals and 133 at zonal and regional hospitals free of cost to patients. “Facilities for X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan and laboratory tests were being provided at all Adarsh Health Institutions,” he said.