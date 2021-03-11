Karnal youth duped of Rs 1.11L by bride

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 2

Karnal youth Kamal and his family was duped of Rs 1.11 lakh by his bride, whom he married at a temple at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on May 3, and her accomplices.

Bir Bahadur, DSP, Paonta Sahib, said that on May 3, Kamal married Ranita at the Vishwakarma temple. Earlier, Kamal’s father received a call from Rekha, who posed as a resident of Vikas Nagar in Uttarakhand, demanding Rs 1 lakh for facilitating the marriage. Kamal’s family accepted the proposal. Both families exchanged the pictures of the boy and the girl and decided to solemnise the wedding at Paonta Sahib on May 3.

Kamal’s family came to Paonta Sahib on May 3, and met the bride and six others Rekha, Sonu, Kartik Aggarwal, Ravi, Kanta and Pramila. The marriage was solemnised at the Vishwakarma temple after which Rekha demanded Rs 11,000, which Kamal’s brother paid through Google Pay.

Ranita’s accomplices then expressed desire to go to market to purchase some clothes for her but got into an altercation with Kamal’s family. They tried to flee but Kamal’s family members managed to catch hold of Kanta, who assured them that the bride would return soon and she, too, went away.

However, none of them returned. Also, they could be contacted as their mobile phones were switched off while Kamal’s family kept waiting for the bride to return. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and started investigation.