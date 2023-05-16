Karnataka defeat not to impact Lok Sabha poll: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 15

The Karnataka Assembly election results will have no impact on the Lok Sabha poll due next year as only the BJP can provide good governance at the Centre, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, at Sujanpur, near here, today.

Anurag, while speaking to mediapersons, said, “In the Assembly elections, local issues are valued while the Lok Sabha elections are contested on national issues and policies of the government.”

He said that the Central Government was poised to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youths of the country and over 2.5 lakh jobs had already been provided. He added that hundreds of youths would be provided job letters in Shimla while Prime Minister Narendra Modi would issue 70,000 job letters across the county tomorrow.

Earlier, Anurag visited Sainik School at Sujanpur Tihra in Hamirpur and appreciated the performance of students in the NDA exams. He said that over 450 students of the school were serving in the Indian defence forces as commissioned officers.

He said that the state government should sign an MoU with Sainik School and provide additional financial support for its development. “The government should address its demands to make it the best Sainik School in the country,” he added.