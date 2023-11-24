Karnataka to adopt e-Vidhan implemented in Himachal Assembly

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Karnataka Vidhan Sabha Speaker UT Khadar Farid today visited the Himachal Assembly to examine the e-Vidhan, which has made all the proceedings paperless.

Himachal is the first state in the country to launch the e-Vidhan system where all business is taken up digitally and there is no use of paper. Himachal Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania apprised his Karnataka counterpart about the benefits of the e-Vidhan. Farid sought help from Pathania in setting up e-Vidhan in the Karnataka Assembly, too.

“The launch of e-Vidhan has not just helped save thousands of trees by putting an end to use of paper but has helped in bringing about efficiency and transparency,” said Pathania. He added that all the MLAs in Himachal were connected with the officials of their constituency through the e-mobile app, helping them take feedback of the ongoing development works.

He said that e-Vidhan helped in keeping the MLAs posted and updated about the Assembly calendar and various other developments.

Pathania also apprised Farid about the historical importance of the Council Chamber housing the Vidhan Sabha. “The building is a witness to many historical events. It was here in 1925 that Vitthal Patel was elected the Speaker of the National Assembly, defeating his British opponent” he said.

