Karnataka woman slips into river

Mandi, June 18
A 45-year-old woman tourist from Karnataka drowned in the Tirthan river in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district today.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that Kiran Vapana, a native of Karnataka, along with her husband, children and other family members was touring the Great Himalayan National Park area in Kullu.
She went near the river flowing through the area but unfortunately slipped into it and drowned.
The SP said that the police and locals started a search and rescue operation but could not trace her. She added that efforts were still being made to find her.
