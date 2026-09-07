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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Karpat bridge submerged, road link disrupted in remote Miyar valley

Karpat bridge submerged, road link disrupted in remote Miyar valley

Ropeway offers relief | PWD works to restore connectivity

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Villagers face problem to transport their their agriculture produces through Flood affected Karpat Nala in Lahaul Spiti
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Residents of Karpat village in the remote Miyar valley of Lahaul and Spiti district are facing difficulties following the submergence of the Karpat bridge and disruption of road connectivity after a recent flash flood.

The installation of a new ropeway near the roadside by the Public Works Department (PWD) has provided some relief to villagers, particularly those dependent on agriculture.

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According to Prem Dasi, the Chimret panchayat pradhan, the disruption of road connectivity has made it difficult to transport agricultural produce. Farmers are currently having to engage labourers to carry vegetables from their fields to the roadside, resulting in additional carriage expenses.

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Cauliflower is now ready for harvesting in Karpat, making timely transportation of the produce to distant markets important for farmers.

Earlier, villagers had to depend on a ropeway located around four kilometres from the road, making the transportation of agricultural produce and other goods particularly cumbersome.

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The PWD has now installed another ropeway closer to the roadside to facilitate movement for the general public. The new facility has provided some respite to villagers by reducing the distance they need to cover to access the ropeway.

However, the ropeway cannot completely substitute for road connectivity. According to local residents, transporting agricultural produce through the ropeway takes considerable time, particularly when larger quantities of vegetables have to be moved.

Farmers therefore continue to face additional labour and transportation costs while ensuring their produce reaches the road and, subsequently, the markets.

The PWD has meanwhile initiated efforts to restore the affected road connectivity.

Ashwani Kumar Guleria, XEN of the PWD’s Udaipur Division, said an artificial lake formed in the area following the flash flood had resulted in the Karpat bridge being submerged, disrupting vehicular access to the village.

He said two machines had been deployed in the area to dismantle the channel formed by the artificial lake and facilitate the release of accumulated water.

The department is hopeful that lowering the water level will enable restoration of the bridge and reopening of the road to traffic.

For Karpat residents, the newly installed roadside ropeway has offered much-needed interim relief, but restoration of the road remains their priority.

The improved ropeway access has eased the immediate transportation challenge, while a functioning bridge and road will be crucial for the long-term movement of agricultural produce, essential supplies and people.

As the PWD works to clear the artificial lake and restore the submerged bridge, villagers are hoping that connectivity to Karpat will be restored at the earliest, particularly during the ongoing harvesting season.

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