Karsog farmer revives barren farmland with solar energy

A small farmer from Kamaksha village in the Karsog region of Mandi district has transformed his once barren land into a thriving agricultural field with the help of solar energy and government support. The inspiring journey of farmer Chajju Ram Verma demonstrates how modern technology, combined with hard work and an effective use of government schemes, can significantly improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Just a few years ago, Verma relied on traditional farming methods on his 25 bighas. However, the biggest challenge he faced was a severe shortage of water. Agriculture in the area is largely dependent on rainfall, which often leads to low crop production and limited income. As a result, sustaining his family through farming alone was a constant struggle.

A turning point came when Verma decided to install a 4-kilowatt solar power plant under a financial assistance scheme of the state government. The total cost of the solar plant installation was about Rs 2.70 lakh and the government covered 90 per cent of it while Verma contributed the remaining 10 per cent from his own savings.

The solar plant now generates electricity to run irrigation

pumps on his farm, ensuring reliable water supply to his fields. With a stable irrigation system in place, Verma was able to cultivate land that had previously remained dry and unproductive.

Today, his once barren farmland is lush with crops. Depending on the season, he grows cash crops such as peas, tomatoes, capsicum and green chillies. Besides, he has planted a plum orchard, creating an extra source of income. The adoption of improved irrigation and more scientific farming practices has significantly boosted productivity.

As a result of these changes, Verma’s annual income has risen to around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, several times higher than what he used to earn earlier. The improved earnings have enhanced the family’s standard of living and provided financial stability. With better income, he is now able to focus on his children’s education and plan for their future.

Verma expresses gratitude to the state government and says that if such irrigation and agricultural support schemes reach more farmers, the rural economy can become much stronger. According to him, the solar energy technology is a blessing for farmers as it reduces electricity cost and minimises dependence on rainfall for irrigation. Verma’s journey serves as a powerful inspiration for thousands of farmers who often feel compelled to abandon farming due to the lack of resources.