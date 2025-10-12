Karsog gets Rs 188.8-crore development projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 188.8 crore in the Karsog Assembly constituency of Mandi district. The aim of these projects is to strengthen infrastructure, improve education and health facilities and rural development in the region.

Sukhu inaugurated several completed projects, including a Combined Office building constructed at a cost of Rs 34.25 crore, and the Subject Matter Specialist Horticulture Office building costing Rs 1.67 crore. He also dedicated a Panchayat Community Centre at Triman (Rs 29.51 lakh), beautification of the Mahunag Temple Complex (Rs 90.11 lakh), works in Maindhi Gram Panchayat (Rs 71.57 lakh), Health Sub Centre at Bhanthal (Rs 13 lakh), and a Gram Panchayat Community Centre at Sui Kufridhar (Rs 32.74 lakh). Additionally, Sukhu inaugurated the ‘Apna Pustkaaly’ (library) constructed at a cost of Rs. 13.75 lakh at the Combined Office building.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a sewerage for Karsog and nearby villages to be constructed at a cost of Rs 55 crore. Other infrastructure upgrades announced included the Bhakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road (Rs 31.80 lakh), Kheel-Bhagelu road (Rs 13.18 crore), Kheel-Bhagelu (Kelodhar-Garjoob) road (Rs19.75 crore), Chhalog-Baghail road (Rs 11.06 crore) and the Kelodhar-Sainj road (Rs 18.60 crore).

In the education sector, the Chief Minister said that Government Senior Secondary School, Karsog, would be converted into a Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding school and affiliated with the CBSE from the next financial year. He also announced that schools in Tibban and Pangna would be affiliated with the CBSE.

To improve infrastructure and services in the region, the Chief Minister said that a 66 KV substation and a milk processing plant would be set up in Karsog. Three new patwar circles would also be opened at Sanarli, Mated, and Baneda, he added. “The Tattapani-Bakhrout road will also be improved. The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Karsog will receive adequate funds for completion and it will introduce new courses in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” he asserted.

Sukhu said that a radiologist would soon be appointed in the Karsog hospital. He acknowledged the devastation caused by heavy rain during the monsoon season in Karsog and announced Rs 7 lakh each as rehabilitation assistance for 94 houses that were completely damaged. He added that the state government was conducting a study to investigate the reasons behind frequent cloudbursts.

The Chief Minister said, “To strengthen the rural economy, the state government is procuring crops grown through natural farming. The government is purchasing wheat for Rs 60 a kilo, maize for Rs 40 a kilo and raw turmeric for Rs 90 a kilo. To support rural workers, MGNREGA wages have been increased by Rs 80 in the past two years.”

Sukhu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. He was accompanied by Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and local leaders.