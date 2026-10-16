Karsog review meet stresses on timely completion of projects

The Sub-Divisional Public Grievance Redressal, Planning, Development and 20-Point Programme Review Committee meeting was held at Karsog in Mandi district on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar. The meeting reviewed public grievances, ongoing development projects and the implementation of various government welfare schemes.

A total of 57 cases related to electricity, drinking water, road connectivity, traffic restoration, forests, education, revenue, the Nagar Panchayat, tourism, NTPC and other departments were presented before the committee. Most of these cases were resolved on the spot by the concerned departments in the public interest. The committee also reviewed the progress of development works being undertaken by various departments under the 20-Point Programme.

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Chairing the meeting, Chander Shekhar directed officials to complete all development projects within the stipulated time frame and fulfil the commitments made during the meeting promptly to ensure that the public benefited from these initiatives without delay.

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Highlighting the state government’s efforts to strengthen the rural economy, he said the support prices for milk and naturally cultivated crops had been increased. Under the initiative, raw turmeric was being purchased at Rs 150 per kg, maize at Rs 50 per kg and wheat at Rs 80 per kg.

He said approximately 3,500 families in the Karsog subdivision were earning their livelihood through milk production, with the support of 33 milk-producing societies. Milk production in the region had doubled over the past three years, he added. The MLA also highlighted welfare initiatives, including the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar, Sukh Ashray and Sukh Shiksha schemes. He said eligible beneficiaries were being identified to ensure that they received the intended benefits.

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He directed officials to involve more women’s groups and youth clubs in the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana to strengthen its implementation. Forest-related cases should be resolved through Forest Rights Committees (FRCs) to ensure their timely disposal, he said. He also instructed officials to arrange funds through the VB-G-RAM-G Yojana and other available sources for the reconstruction of community cremation grounds damaged by natural disasters in eight gram panchayats and the Karsog Nagar Panchayat.

During the meeting, Karsog SDM Alisha Chauhan felicitated the MLA with a traditional shawl and cap. Senior Congress leaders, government officials, committee members and representatives of various departments attended the meeting.