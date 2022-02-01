Kasauli areas battle acute water shortage

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 31

A water crisis has hit villages around Kasauli. Villagers living in the precincts of Kasauli town usually got water supply on alternate days. Now, they are not getting water even after three days mainly due to an acute paucity of field staff to run water schemes. As a result, one employee is looking after several water schemes. In case he has an urgent work, the residents suffer more.

Assistant Engineer Bhanu attributed it to the retirement of an employee. The residents allege that water is being diverted elsewhere and the staff is giving lame excuses.

Despite being the home turf of the Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, water woes have not been addressed during the past several years, laments Jyoti, a housewife.

The Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) has recently appointed multi-purpose workers for various field jobs but the villages in the precincts of Kasauli have failed to get due attention.

Water availability has declined with a steep rise in population. Palatial resorts, which have sprung up at every nook and corner, have added to the demand. A majority of these use groundwater to meet their needs while in the absence of new potable water schemes the residents are suffering.

The area is a key tourist destination but still it has remained neglected. The much-awaited Rs 23.24-crore Kalujhinda potable lift water scheme, which was approved in September 2018, was scrapped citing non-availability of funds. It was slated to enhance water supply from 14.7 million litre per day (MLD) to 22 MLD to address the requirements of the villages in the Kasauli constituency.

Though the work on a Rs 102-crore scheme, funded by the Jal Jiwan Mission (JJM) and National Bank for Agriculture Development (NABARD), was initiated last year, it would be commissioned by July 2023, if not extended further. The residents will have to battle the crisis till the scheme, which involves lifting of water from the Giri river, is commissioned.

