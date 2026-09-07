Kasauli buckles under tourism pressure

Known for its emerald-green hue and pine-scented air, the quaint hill town of Kasauli and its surrounding areas are gradually losing their sheen as a preferred tourist destination.

Even as tourism provides economic benefits, unplanned growth is outpacing local infrastructure and the ecological capacity of the fragile ecosystem of the Kasauli Planning Area (KPA), which spans a 10-km radius around the town.

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An unsavoury fallout is the gradual alteration of the microclimate, triggered by unchecked growth, severe traffic bottlenecks and rapidly diminishing green cover. Together, these factors point to an impending environmental crisis. Intense forest fires and unpredictable rainfall have become commonplace, while temperatures often rise beyond 30 degrees Celsius in summer, an unprecedented trend for the hills located at 1,900 metres above sea level.

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Reckless felling of thousands of pine trees across acres of land has stripped the hills of their green cover, while vertical cutting of slopes at precarious 90-degree angles has added to their instability, triggering landslides, especially along the over-commercialised Dharampur-Kasauli road.

Phenomenal commercial growth has been witnessed in the KPA over the past three decades, with hundreds of high-rise hotels, guest houses, and bed-and-breakfast units coming up on steep slopes, often with little regard for environmental considerations.

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Despite the fact that the average annual occupancy rate of bigger hotels stands at 60 per cent, while mid-range hotels and short-term rentals record occupancy of up to 35 per cent, new hotels continue to come up at every nook and corner.

The area is gradually going the Manali way, where overcrowding of hotels has depleted the hills of both their verdant aura and peaceful ambience. An illustration of this crass commercialisation is visible on the 8-km-long, narrow, single-lane Dharampur-Kasauli road, where at least 80 new and old hotels are located. The area has around 250 hotels, resorts, bed-and-breakfast units and homestays, which place an additional strain on civic amenities.

Notwithstanding the insensitive and reckless expansion of tourism, the area offers little to visitors besides panoramic views, prompting tourists to spend barely a night or two. New entrepreneurs, however, continue to invest in the hope of making a bargain, as the area offers the highest average room revenue in the state, ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. “This revenue is, however, registering a decline over the years as more than 250 hotels operating here offer much lower rates, reducing overall competitiveness,” admits Rocky Chimni, vice-president, Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Association. He advocates curbing further growth of tourism units to ensure the sustainability of those already operating.

Successive state governments have been liberally granting permissions for new tourism projects even as civic amenities face severe strain. Water supply and civic infrastructure have failed to keep pace with the exponential rise in tourism units, adding to the woes of residents.

The situation is further aggravated by a mounting waste crisis, with reckless dumping of garbage visible at every nook and corner of the hills. The abject lack of a sewerage disposal system often prompts hoteliers to adopt shortcuts, with letting sewage flow into drains and khuds becoming a convenient option.

The absence of infrastructure to process tonnes of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste generated by tourists is also leading to overflowing landfills and polluted water bodies, further exacerbating the environmental crisis.

Sample this: More than two years after the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) flagged the presence of faecal coliform bacteria in the Larah water supply scheme near Kasauli, no concrete action has been taken by the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) to address the issue. This alarming negligence persists despite directions from a committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The problem is not limited to one scheme, as various habitations around water supply schemes such as Gorti in Kasauli face a similar plight.

With no expansion of roads, the narrow, winding, single-lane roads are bursting at the seams. Upgrading the Parwanoo-Kasauli and Dharampur-Kasauli roads and speeding up concretisation of the Kimmughat-Chakki Mor road are the need of the hour. Residents living along these roads bear the brunt of this unplanned expansion, as they are often confined to their homes during the peak tourist season when vehicular influx reaches its highest levels.

Successive governments have failed to pay heed to this environmental crisis. The worst affected is the Kasauli-Dharampur road, where the construction of palatial resorts has caused immense damage to the road structure, with even parapets being encroached upon by private builders. An upcoming flyover at Garkhal, aimed at decongesting a junction where five roads converge, is the lone solace. However, its abysmally slow progress has left much to be desired.

Linear constructions have cropped up along both sides of the roads, restricting their expansion. Though, according to Town and Country Planning Department norms, constructions above road height were not permissible as they obstructed views of the valley, the norm has been observed more in the breach. Tourist vehicles often occupy a sizeable chunk of the road, obstructing smooth traffic movement, as hotels have little or no parking space.

Strict measures, such as restricting the number of tourist vehicles during the peak season, have failed to be implemented. Residents and tourism units compete for civic amenities, including water supplied by hired tankers during summer when availability declines.

With the carrying capacity of these fragile hills exhausted, it is time for the state government to impose curbs on further development in the hill station before the situation worsens and the hills begin to crumble under the weight of reckless commercialisation.