Kasauli ex-MLA Chaman Lal Gachli passes away

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 13

Chaman Lal Gachli, former Kasauli MLA, died today at his home town in Parwanoo. He was 76.

He had contested his first Vidhan Sabha poll in 1977 from the Janta Party and won by securing 5,197 votes and defeating the Congress candidate. He unsuccessfully contested the subsequent elections of 1985 and 1990 as an independent candidate and as Himachal Vikas Congress candidate in 1998.

Gachli was an advocate by profession. He was elevated as the vice-chairman of State SC/ST Corporation in 1998 when he was a member of the Himachal Vikas Congress under the BJP government. Kasauli MLA and Health and Family Welfare Minister

Dr Rajiv Saizal and Daisy Thakur, Chairperson of

HP Women’s Commission, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

#chaman lal gachli