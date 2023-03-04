Kasauli hoteliers told to install CCTVs

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 3

The Kasauli police have issued strict directions to the hotel and homestay owners to install CCTV cameras and duly obtain the identity proofs of all guests.

There are around 70 hotels and resorts and over 80 homestays in the Kasauli area. Locals have been raising the issue of loud music from these tourism units apart from various undesirable activities by the guests staying therein.

“Keeping in view the directions of various courts, the owners of these tourism units have been directed to adhere to the noise level norm or face action,” said Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan.

Cases of flesh trade have also been detected. With illegal bars coming up in hotels, the police have warned the hoteliers to desist from such acts or face action.

Hoteliers have also been directed to ensure that C forms are duly filled and sent to the security branch at Solan in case any foreigner is staying at their units. The registration of the tourism units’ staff with the local police is also mandatory.