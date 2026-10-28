Kasauli police book man for unauthorised use of military garb, 'consumes poison', dies

A 31-year-old man from Baijnath, who was booked by the Kasauli police for the unauthorised use of military garb on October 23, committed suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday.

The man was rushed to the Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital, from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh. The man died while being transported.

Advertisement

He was taken back to his native place at Baijnath in Kangra district where a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, said a police officer.

Advertisement

Arrested on inputs given by the military intelligence and the Information Bureau, the deceased, identified as Arpan Katoch, worked at a private hotel near Solan, and was residing at the hotel’s accommodation located at Sunardi village.

A police team had recovered an army uniform from a rented room at Deonghat on October 24, besides a liquor card from his possession. However, he had failed to produce valid documents to establish his authenticity as an army officer.

Advertisement

An AI-generated identity card bearing the designation of a captain in the JAK battalion of the Indian Army was also seized from the room, following which he was booked under section 168 of the BNS. According to police interrogation, the uniform had been stitched at Zirakpur in Punjab.

Since Kasauli is a key military establishment, the police had been investigating the case from various angles. The deceased was served a notice to appear before the police, but allegedly consumed poison and passed away.