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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kasauli police book man for unauthorised use of military garb, 'consumes poison', dies

Kasauli police book man for unauthorised use of military garb, 'consumes poison', dies

The 31-year-old man belonged to Baijnath in Kangra district, and was working at a private hotel based in Solan

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:12 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A 31-year-old man from Baijnath, who was booked by the Kasauli police for the unauthorised use of military garb on October 23, committed suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday.

The man was rushed to the Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital, from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh. The man died while being transported.

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He was taken back to his native place at Baijnath in Kangra district where a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, said a police officer.

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Arrested on inputs given by the military intelligence and the Information Bureau, the deceased, identified as Arpan Katoch, worked at a private hotel near Solan, and was residing at the hotel’s accommodation located at Sunardi village.

A police team had recovered an army uniform from a rented room at Deonghat on October 24, besides a liquor card from his possession. However, he had failed to produce valid documents to establish his authenticity as an army officer.

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Since Kasauli is a key military establishment, the police had been investigating the case from various angles. The deceased was served a notice to appear before the police, but allegedly consumed poison and passed away.

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