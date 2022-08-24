Kasauli roads in bad shape

The tourist visiting the cantonment town of Kasauli are inconvenienced as they have to travel on the roads dotted with potholes. The authorities concerned should repair them immediately as the tourist pay exorbitant parking and entry fee to travel to the town. — Rina, Chandigarh
Erratic power supply
Residents of Chopal and Nerwa in Shimla district are suffering from irregular power supply for over a month. Trees along the Shimla-Chopal road, which is being widened, often fall on transmission lines and electricity poles, disrupting the power supply. The authorities concerned should takes remedial measures. — Virender, Chopal
Extend Palampur-Delhi route to Panchrukhi
The route of the new AC bus service from Palampur to Delhi should be extended up to Panchrukhi so that it can benefit more people. If the service starts from Panchrukhi then residents in Andretta, Tatehal, Saliana, Deogran, Patti and Rajpura can also avail the service. The move will also result in higher revenue for the HRTC as many people in these localities work in cities en route to Delhi and NCR. — Satish Sharma, Palampur
