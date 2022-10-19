Kasauli (SC): Stage set for another close contest

Ambika Sharma

Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal has his task cut out to retain the reserved Kasauli (SC) seat. The three-time MLA is facing anti-incumbency and winning the seat for the fourth consecutive time is a Herculean task for him.

Saizal had won the seat by a narrow margin of 442 votes in the 2017 Assembly elections and by 44 votes in the 2012 elections. The seat is all set to witness a close contest once again. The BJP is battling anti-incumbency while the Congress is facing infighting.

The seat was a Congress stronghold till 2007 but the party could not to win it since then. The situation is no better this time as well. Vinod Sultanpuri had emerged as the Congress' best bet but he is facing opposition after the Block Congress Committee led by a group opposing him was dissolved recently. The presence of AAP is likely to impact the electoral prospects of both BJP and Congress.

Dharampur town in the constituency is plagued by a shortage of staff in health institutions, deteriorating condition of roads, shortage of potable water and delay in the construction of the lone college building. Local youth are upset at the lack of employment opportunities in the constituency.

An SDM office has become functional at Kasauli but it operates from a makeshift building having poor Internet connectivity.

Past trend

Chaman Lal represented the seat in 1967 as a JNP candidate. Congress' Raghu Raj had won it five times from 1982 to 2003 while BJP's Satpal Kamboj won it in 1990. BJP's Rajiv Saizal had won it three times consecutively in 2007, 2012 and 2017 elections.

Locals’ key demands

New college building

Adequate water

Regular repair of roads

Staff in hospitals

Electorate strength