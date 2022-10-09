Kasauli school wins quiz competition

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 8

St Mary’s Convent School, Kasauli, won the fifth All-India Major Udai Singh Memorial Quiz organised at Army Public School (APS), Dagshai today .

Seven schools, DAV School, New Shimla, MRA DAV Public School, Solan, Pinegrove School, Subathu, St Mary Convent School, Kasauli, DAV Ambuja, Darlaghat, APS, Ambala, and the host school APS, Dagshai, participated in the quiz conducted by quiz master Ravi Sharma.

Since 2016, the quiz is organised every year in the memory of Late Major Udai Singh, an alumni of APS, Dagshai, who sacrificed his life while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir in November 2003.

Mohak Thakur and Daksh Moudgil of St Mary Convent School, Kasauli, were the winners, Paraj Kumar and Prabhav Dyal Madaik of APS, Dagshai, bagged the second position while Aadit Gupta and Bhuvnesh Jain of APS, Ambala, stood third.The competition had eight rounds comprising general awareness, straight picture, heritage, sports, audio, video, buzzer and rapid fire.

Major Udai Singh was awarded the Shauraya Chakra and the Sena Medal for his heroic sacrifice. Col KKK Singh, father of Late Major Uday Singh, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Col Singh said, “Students should respect their teachers as they are the ones who show them the right path in life, shape their future and make them ideal citizens of the country.”

Dr SK Mishra, Principal, APS, Dagshai, expressed gratitude towards all the participating teams and congratulated the winners.