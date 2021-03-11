Kasauli villages getting semi-treated water

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 8

In the absence of effective treatment of water, the residents of villages around Kasauli are forced to consume semi-treated water. They rue sediments settle at the base of the vessel they store their water in.

Lacking effective treatment systems like ultra violet, potable water is merely treated with alum in a majority of rural potable water schemes. The filters have become choked owing to high turbidity and the water supplied to homes fails to be treated aptly.

Santosh, a resident of a village near Kasauli, says, “Mud settles in buckets and one can see a yellowish layer developing at the base of the water vessel after a day. Despite regular washing of buckets used to store drinking water, the yellowish layer appears everytime.”

Though filters used to clean water are supposed to be changed after at least five years, the field staff of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) has failed to ensure the same in several rural drinking water schemes.

In the Larah potable water scheme, which supplies water to several villages like Garkhal, Kimmughat, Shiller, Sanawar, Tickethatti, etc, around Kasauli, residents are facing this problem for over a year now. The situation will worsen in the rainy season when the level of turbidity increases.

“The water supply is adversely hit whenever it rains heavily as the level of turbidity increases and this also causes suspension of water supply for few days every year,” said Anu, another housewife.

Executive Engineer, JSV, Solan, Ravikant Sharma, when questioned, said he would get the issue examined and required measures would be taken to ensure that good quality water is supplied in the rural area.

The indifference of the field staff of the JSV could prove dear to residents who could suffer from various water-borne diseases due to the poor quality of water.

Residents rued that they were forced to change the filters of their water purification systems every few months as a lot of mud is found deposited in the filters.