Kashag raises global alarm over China’s ‘Assimilation Law’ on Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday

Marking the 91st birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama, the Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday raised strong concerns over China’s newly enforced “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”, alleging that it is designed to systematically erase Tibetan identity, language, religion and culture.

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Calling the legislation a “critical turning point”, the Kashag urged the international community to act before the policy permanently reshapes the future of Tibet and other non-Chinese nationalities.

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The statement said the law, which came into force on July 1, institutionalises policies aimed at assimilating Tibetans and other ethnic minorities into a singular Chinese national identity by reshaping their language, culture, history, religion and education. It argued that such measures violate internationally recognised principles protecting cultural diversity and fundamental human rights. The Kashag further warned that the legislation could have far-reaching consequences if left unchallenged by the international community.

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The Tibetan administration also expressed concern over provisions that seek to extend China’s legal jurisdiction beyond its borders by targeting individuals and organisations accused of promoting what Beijing describes as “ethnic separatism”.

“Such clauses, it warned, could undermine internationally recognised freedoms of expression, association and advocacy while setting a dangerous precedent for the extraterritorial application of domestic laws,” it says.

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The Kashag also referred to the self-immolation of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen (Lobsang Palden) outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2.

It said the protest was intended to draw global attention to the new legislation and the deteriorating situation in Tibet. It added that the CTA was preparing a comprehensive strategy to respond to the law.

The criticism came as the Tibetan administration celebrated the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday and reflected on the global “Year of Compassion”, launched during his 90th birthday celebrations last year.

Reiterating the Dalai Lama’s Four Principal Commitments — promoting universal human values, fostering harmony among religions, preserving Tibetan culture and ecology, and reviving ancient Indian knowledge systems — the Kashag said compassion should not remain a one-year campaign but become a lifelong commitment.

However, compassion should never be mistaken for silence in the face of injustice, said the Kashag as it urged the Chinese government to suspend implementation of the new law and instead pursue dialogue and policies that respect the identities, cultures and rights of all nationalities.